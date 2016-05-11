BREAKING: Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Reduced Travel in Missouri

Motorists advised to avoid travel or use extreme caution through Saturday night

JEFFERSON CITY – Colder than forecasted temperatures today and freezing drizzle have developed into slick spots on highways across the state. The forecast through Saturday night calls for rising temperatures and then rapidly plummeting temperatures with rain, ice and snow predicted in various amounts across the state. Motorists are advised to avoid travel through overnight Saturday if at all possible.

“With rapidly plummeting temperatures on Saturday across Missouri, we expect flash freezing situations on Missouri highways starting mid-morning Saturday and into the evening,” said MoDOT State Maintenance Engineer Becky Allmeroth. “Pavements will change from wet to ice in an instant, and our road treatment chemicals are not as affective in the extreme cold. We advise everyone to consider avoiding travel.”

To check road conditions including winter weather conditions and traffic speeds, please check MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/ . The map is also available as a free app for Apple and Android devices.