Burglary Investigations

On July 20, 2017 at approximately 3:03 AM, a Licking Police Officer responded to Rinne’s Fast and Friendly on South Main Street for a report of a burglary. Upon arriving at the business, the officer met with an employee that stated she observed two subjects leaving the closed business as she arrived. The officer was able to locate the subjects who were identified as Kallie S. Willbanks age 17, of Licking and a 16 year old male from Licking.

During interviews with the suspects they admitted illegally entering the store and stealing consumable goods. Willbanks was arrested and transported to the Texas County Jail. The 16 year old male was referred to the Texas County Juvenile Office. Willbanks was charged with Burglary 2nd degree by Texas County Prosecuting Attorney Parke Stevens. Willbanks is being held in the Texas County Jail.

The charges for which the suspects are accused are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Evidence in support of the charges must be presented to a court of competent jurisdiction whose duty is to determine guilt or innocence.