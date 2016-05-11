BREAKING: Car and structure fire on Hillcrest Rd. Licking

Report of vehicle fire and structure fire on Hillcrest Rd. off Hwy. 32 before Mason Bridge. Fire Dept on the scene. Additional assistance requested. Roby Fire department has been called to the scene along with an additional pump truck from Licking.
