Car theft in Licking

September 1, 2017

Licking Police were notified at 6:45 a.m. Tuesday, August 29 of a car theft. The black 2010 Chevrolet Malibu with license plates F46-J8N was taken from the home of Leah and Jesse Sullins on Martin Street. The investigation is ongoing.

