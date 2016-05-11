Car theft in Licking

Licking Police were notified at 6:45 a.m. Tuesday, August 29 of a car theft. The black 2010 Chevrolet Malibu with license plates F46-J8N was taken from the home of Leah and Jesse Sullins on Martin Street. The investigation is ongoing.
