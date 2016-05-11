Christmas Toy Give-Away

By: Marie Lasater

Over 200 toys were distributed to happy local youngsters at the toy giveaway held on December 2nd at the Licking Mill.

The brand new toys distributed were donated by the Licking Chamber of Commerce via the motorcycle toy drive, and also from those participating in the motorcycle Cruise-In held over the summer months at the Sonic Drive in Licking.

Each child received a toy appropriate for their age group, and according to the kids, each of them got exactly what they wanted. Calling the names and handing out the toys were Suzie Blackburn, Kyle and Jennifer Smith and Rachel and Brandon Smith.

One boy and one girl received a special gift, a brand new bicycle! Landon Merrell of Licking and Ariel Howell of Edgar Springs were the lucky bike winners.