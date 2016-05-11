Controversial sand mine owners host public forum

By Melissa Gilmour

Manna Properties LLC located on Cadle Road in Licking held a public forum at Chris’ Place August 3. Selected members of the public who had been notified were in attendance, including County Commissioners Linda Garrett and John Casey. The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) also had three representatives present. Manna Properties opened the forum with a brief overview of the mining application filed with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, the area included in the application and a quick look at what the mining operation would entail.

The process of acquiring the land and preparing it for the new mining operations began in early October of last year. According to Manna Properties, the company had acquired the land from the Collins family around December of 2015. The company provided a copy of the permit that was filled on May 24 of this year. The permit originated out of Highlandville, MO. The application filed with the DNR covered mining a 648 acre section of land that spans both Dent and Texas counties between the approximated dates of July 15, 2016 and July 14, 2116 under a 100 year lease.

