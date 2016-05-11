Counterfeit bill found in Licking

By Debbie Dakin

Licking Police received a call Tuesday morning regarding a counterfeit bill. Police Chief Scott Lindsey responded to the call and discovered the fake $100.00 bill.

The bill is movie money and is stamped on the front and back “For Motion Picture Use Only.”

“This is the first movie money bill I have seen in Licking,” said Chief Lindsey. “I know they have had some in Mountain Grove and other areas around us. This bill was actually taken in Edgar Springs and the bank discovered it.”

Besides stating that it is for motion picture use only, the bill also has other differences from a real $100.00 bill. Franklin’s photo is more to the left and he has a different expression on his face. The paper has a different feel, there is no watermark and the blue strip is not metallic.

“I can understand how people in a hurry might not take the time to look at a bill closely and accept it,” Lindsey stated. “It is cut well and if you just glanced at it quickly I can see how someone could be fooled.”

Movie money or prop money is used in making movies, music videos, commercials, etc. The companies making it strive to make it look as realistic as possible but it is required to have the “for motion picture use only” printed on it. It is for sale on the internet.

“I am always concerned when there is any kind of counterfeit money being distributed in the area,” continued Lindsey. “I encourage all of our businesses to closely examine the money they receive.”

If you receive any bills you have questions about, contact your local law enforcement. Hopefully no other businesses in the community will be the recipient of any more fake bills.