Daniel Campbell Makes His Way to Prison

The saga of Daniel Campbell is not yet over as he heads to prison. Facing charges of murder in the 1st degree, 2 charges of armed criminal action, Assault in the 1st Degree, and possession of a firearm, for which he has pled not-guilty, he will return to court in Texas County on January 17, 2017 for pending motions and trial setting in Judge John Beger’s courtroom.

A review of charges on Missouri Case Net lends a glimpse on how Campbell arrived at this juncture. Prior to 2009, the only charge lodged against Campbell was a poaching charge.

On 12/3/2009 he was charged with a criminal infraction for which the original charges are no longer listed, but appear as Driver/Front Seat Passenger Fail To Wear Properly Adjusted/Fastened Safety Belt on a later document. He pled guilty to the charges on 10/5/2010 and was sentenced to 2 years incarceration (suspended), 2 years probation, MPPS, DIP, SATOP, VIP, 50 hours community service, 48 hours shock time in Texas County jail, payment of $300 to the Texas County Law Enforcement Restitution Fund and court costs. On 9/5/2012 a motion was filed by then prosecutor Mike Anderson to suspend and revoke probation, but on 10/2/2012 the request to revoke probation was withdrawn as he had completed community service, DIP. VIP, SATOP, and shock time, and had paid all costs and was current with probation fees.

On 9/6/2013 a full order of protection was issued against Campbell by an unnamed neighbor. He was ordered not to abuse, stalk, molest, communicate with, or enter or stay at any place the petitioner of the protection order may be located.

On 2/14/14 Campbell was charged with domestic assault 3rd degree for which he was sentenced to 6 months in the Texas County jail with 2 years suspended sentence, 48 hours shock and anger management. On 12/16/2015 his probation was revoked for failing to report and he was sentenced to 6 months in the Texas County jail.

On 7/31/15 he was charged with tampering with a motor vehicle (a charge that can be used for auto theft to provide for a stiffer penalty), and theft/stealing under $500. For these charges on 12/22/15 he was sentenced to 5 years in the Department of Corrections with suspended imposition of sentence but served 120 days in the Texas County Justice Center on the second charge. He completed his jail sentence on 5/4/2016, and was released on probation. Probation was revoked on Nov. 28, 2016, and his previous sentence of 5 years in the Department of Corrections was reinstated without credit for time served.

Campbell, 38, is currently charged with first-degree murder for the Oct. 25th shooting death of Billy Bishop II, 38, and first-degree assault for injuries to William Dumboski, 55. Campbell was arrested 3 days later after he was apprehended inside Faith and Hope Church at 15450 Burnett Drive in Licking following a tip. On Nov. 14, 2016, Campbell was once again the subject of a manhunt after escaping the Texas County jail. He was re-apprehended 16 hours later.