Disaster Relief for Flood Victims

By Southern Baptist Convention

The City of West Plains, First Baptist Church-West Plains and Missouri Baptist Disaster Relief are joining together to assist victims of the recent storms in our area.

Homeowners throughout West Plains and surrounding communities, including Howell, Ozark, Texas, Douglas, Shannon and Oregon counties can receive assistance in restoring their damaged properties. Assistance provided includes: structural damage assistance to homes, removal of downed trees, removal of ruined/damaged items and reconstruction of affected portions of damaged homes.

A temporary phone line has been set up for homeowners who need more information. The number to call is 417-256-3120.

Missouri Baptist Disaster Relief is a division of Southern Baptist Disaster Relief, an international relief organization that works as a cooperative, volunteer ministry of the Southern Baptist Convention and its affiliated churches. Their volunteers have been trained to respond to national disasters and assist victims with restoration.