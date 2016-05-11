Encounter Ministry Grows in Licking

Old City Park was filled with families the evening of August 26th. It is estimated that 500 people attended the family night and free fish fry hosted by the Men’s Encounter Ministry. Tables were set up under the new Intercounty Pavilion, and hundreds of pounds of fish and all the fixings were served, and table upon table was laden with homemade desserts. Everyone prayed together as the food was blessed.

As physical appetites were filled, spiritual hunger was addressed with Lesly Holt-Richards opening with scripture, followed by A.J Branstetter delivering the devotional. A personal testimony was given, and the altars, made of hay bales, were opened for prayer and reflection. Bale after bale, stretching the entire length of the pavilion were filled with friends and neighbors on their knees praying, an inspirational sight to see.

For those not familiar, the Men’s Encounter Ministry is a place “where men (18 years & older) from all walks of life can experience the power and freedom paid for by Jesus on the cross.” Not replacing the home church, the ministry designed to help men to step up and be the spiritual leader they were meant to be, not only at their place of worship, but at home and work. The ministry is open to all men, even those not saved and not a believer. All are welcomed, and not judged.

In the words of Kaven Keller, leader at the Men’s Encounter Post in Houston, “We are all sinners, and one sin is as dark as another sin. No matter what your circumstance, when you have a Christ-centered life, you will experience a change that will be noticeable to all around you. Men suffer 90% of the same burdens. God has forgiven you; forgive yourself – it’s not who we were, but who we are.”

There is a women’s counterpart to the Men’s Encounter Ministry. Many women have seen the positive change in their husbands, and wanted to seek that for themselves, hence Ashes to Beauty was born.

The Mission Statement of the Encounter ministries reads as follows:

“To Create an environment where Real People can come as they are regardless of their past or present circumstances. To build a community of Real People building authentic lifelong relationships with each other as they experience and grow in their personal relationship with Jesus through the truth of His word and the power of His Holy Spirit. To establish a culture where we are not divided by church background or denominations but where the love, grace and freedom found in Jesus is our focus.”

There are two ways to come into the Encounter Ministry, either the Men’s Encounter or Ashes to Beauty – either by participating in the weekend encounter, or by attending a weekly Post meeting. The difference between the two has been described as follows: At encounter, you lay your burdens at the Cross and leave them, but if you pick them up again, that is what the Post meeting is for.” It is not necessary to attend the 48-hour weekend encounter prior to attending a local Post meeting, but the weekend encounter has repeatedly been described as life-changing. In the words of Brittany Cullen, “There’s nothing greater than 48 hours focused on God and not having to worry about anything else.”

If there’s a little air of secrecy about what happens at the Encounters, Ashes to Beauty post leader Lesly Holt-Richards acknowledges that, stating “There are phenomenal surprises for each attendee, and we want everyone to have the incredible, unexpected experience we have had. I’ve had ladies thank me afterward for not telling them what to expect in advance.”

What can be said about the weekend encounters is that registration can be done online at encounter ministry.org. The fee is $125 for the weekend, covering all expenses including food, lots and lots of food. Lodging is in a cabin setting at Bible Camp Niangua, Check in will be Friday evening from 5:30-6:15 PM the weekend of the Encounter at the Kenneth E. Cowan Civic Center, 500 E. Elm, Lebanon, MO 65536 with transportation provided for everyone leaving from the Civic Center to the camp on Friday evening, and from the camp back to the Civic Center on Sunday evening at about 5:30 pm. There are approximately 600 people at each encounter, and those with disabilities are fully accommodated. When asked if cell phones are permissible, Lesly Holt-Richards chuckles as she says, ”You can bring it, but it won’t do you any good – there’s no cell service down by the river!”

Even if you haven’t attended the weekend encounter, you are encouraged to attend a Post Meeting. In Texas County, Ashes to Beauty (women only) is held every Monday at 6 pm at Boone Creek Baptist Church with Lesly Holt-Richards serving as leader and Men’s Encounter (men only) at 6 p.m. Monday at WellSpring Church with Kaven Keller serving as leader.