Endangered Silver Advisory Issued for Licking, MO Woman

HOUSTON, Mo. (Ozark Radio News) — The Texas County Sheriff’s Office has issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a senior who went missing from Licking Saturday morning.

85-year-old Lela Wolf is described as being 5 feet 4 inches, weighing 120 pounds, with white hair and blue eyes, and a scar on her nose.

She was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, a scarf, jeans, blue tennis shoes, and glasses.

Police say she may be in a silver or gray 2013 Oldsmobile Alero last seen in Licking, MO with Missouri plates reading CA8H9M.

Wolf may have been on her way to the University Hospital in Columbia. She is believed to be without her medication.

Police say Wolf is in the beginning stages of Alzheimer’s and possibly has dementia.

Anyone seeing the missing person or vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Texas County Sheriff’s Office at 417-967-4165.