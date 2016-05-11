By Scott Hamilton

Co-publisher

The Ozarks Older Iron Club hosted their annual fall show and tractor pull Oct. 12-13. The gates opened both days at 9 a.m. and festivities officially began with a flag-raising at 10:30 a.m. Among the events were a daily tractor parade and several tractor pull events.

The show included exhibits and demonstrations of classic engines and farm equipment. There was everything from horse drawn farm equipment to steam engines, “hit or miss” flywheel engines, rock crushing, corn and shell grinding, and chain saw exhibits. You could easily find equipment from every era of farming.

There were several vendors in attendance at the event, and there was something for everyone. Among the booths were food vendors, handmade jewelry, crafts, tractors, tractor parts, quilts, wood furnaces, kids’ games, and several area non-profit organizations.

The club held a raffle for a 1948 John Deere MT, which was given away at the close of the show on Saturday. Tina McCarthy from Edgar Springs was the lucky winner and is the proud new owner of a nice classic John Deere.

The Children’s Ballet of the Ozarks performed dance routines from their past shows at the event on Oct. 13 from 2:00 p.m. until the rain came and made the ground too wet for the performance to continue. Despite the cold and drizzly weather, a good time was had by all who attended.