FFA Petting Zoo

By: Debbie Dakin

As part of National FFA Week Licking FFA students sponsored a petting zoo on Friday, Feb. 24 in the Ag Shop. Older students brought in a variety of animals for the elementary students to visit. Students were provided with a treat of animal crackers and Kool-aid, and then an FFA member guided their class to each display.

Megan Bever brought her 6-year-old show heifer, Bella who loved all the attention. Kids could pet or even curry Bella while she stood contentedly next to her owner.

Caitlyn Richards brought her buddy Chief. Chief, an 11-year-old horse is quite a handsome fellow and the pride and joy of his owner.

Pluto and Tug were pretty good pals, much like their owners Jordan Barton and Sean Loughridge.

Tanner Enfield brought several animal friends for the students to get acquainted with. Wiggles, his 3-year-old pig was a big friendly girl who liked having her ears scratched. Tanner also brought Buddy, a miniature horse who was so adorable. Since Buddy was purchased by Tanner’s brother at a sale barn, they are not really sure of his age. And last but not least, Tanner brought in two lop rabbits, very big bunnies, named Dolly and Festus. The bunnies were quite an attraction to those who were intimidated by the larger animals.

Megan Bever brought in a beautiful pair of Nubian goats named Sandy and Jack. Her sister Charlene was also kind enough to share her miniature donkey, Willy.

In addition, there were also chickens for the kids to get up close to. A great time was had by all those attending.

“This provides a chance for many of these elementary students to pet and get to see many animals that some of them may never have seen.” said Van Kirkwood, FFA Advisor. “The Licking FFA would also like to thank Hammond Feed for donating the straw bales for the students to sit on while they ate. My students did a great job with this. I have high expectations for them, and they achieved it.”

Another activity FFA completed as part of National FFA Week was Food for America. On February 22, the Licking FFA went to the elementary schools to present the Food For America program to the Licking and Raymondville 4th and 5th grade classes. Food for America is a program where FFA members teach younger students about the origin of their food and the connection to farming. This year they chose to put on a demonstration on how to make homemade butter and ice cream. During the program the elementary students were given samples to shake, and were actually helping make the butter and ice cream which they later got to sample.

(PHOTOS – Taylor Hicks makes friends with Bella, Megan Bever’s 6-year-old show heifer.

Ashley Puhrman gives 11-year-old Chief a pat on the head. Chief belongs to Caitlyn Richards.

Pluto and Tug were displayed by owners Jordan Barton and Sean Loughridge.

Wiggles is only 3 but she is a big girl. Tanner Enfield is the owner of this big gentle pig.

Buddy the miniature horse was quite an attraction to the youngsters. Owner Tanner Enfield is not sure of his age since his brother bought him at a sale barn. Note his “ponytail” to keep his “hair” out of his eyes.

Sandy and Jack, a pair of adorable Nubian goats, belong to Megan Bevers.

Willy loved the attention from all the young visitors who stopped by to visit him. Willy is between 6 and 7 years old and belongs to Charlene Bevers.

Festus the Lop Eared Bunny, held by Karen Miller, makes friends with Kita.

Evan Mitchell holds Dolly for the youngsters to pet. They find out she is very soft.