Fire at Pine Shavings Plant in Licking

July 14, 2017

A fire broke out at the Licking pine shavings plant Ozark Shavings.  The fire started around 7:30 pm. No one was injured according to witnesses. Firefighters from three departments were on the scene battling the blaze.

