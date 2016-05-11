Fire at Pine Shavings Plant in Licking

A fire broke out at the Licking pine shavings plant Ozark Shavings. The fire started around 7:30 pm. No one was injured according to witnesses. Firefighters from three departments were on the scene battling the blaze.
