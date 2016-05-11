Fresh from the farm, Licking Farmers Market open for the season

By Debbie Dakin

Licking Farmers Market is starting its second season. They opened May 17 and set up every Wednesday and Saturday from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. in the Licking United Methodist Church parking lot next to Hood’s Frosty Treat.

The idea for the farmers market was acted upon by their former pastor, Robb Webster. Vendors participating are not charged for setting up their wares. The parking lot is partitioned off so it is safe for shoppers to walk and browse without worrying about traffic.

“What we really want is locally grown produce and handmade items,” said Kathleen Case, of Licking Methodist Church. “We don’t want produce from “Arkansas” or other places that has been trucked in. We also welcome homemade jams, jellies, baked goods and such. We are starting to get more fresh produce now. Some of the things they had today were kale, broccoli, onions, snow peas, lettuce, turnips and radishes. More produce if finally starting to get ready.”

Eight vendors turned out Wednesday, May 24 in spite of the chilly windy conditions. The Methodist Church booth sells their church cookbook and baked goodies. In addition, they offer free coffee to those attending the market.

Some of the other vendors include Don Good selling his farm fresh eggs. The eggs are antibiotic and hormone free.

June and Don Owns had a nice selection of fresh produce. Jan and Alissa Moloney were selling baked goods and plants.

Michelle Long and Haley Long of Kakes N Mor were selling cupcakes. These ladies, along with partner Tina Webber make custom cakes and cupcakes. They also make cookies. Whether you need a wedding cake, birthday cake, graduation cake, or for any other special occasion, these ladies can make a sweet treat that’s just perfect. Check out their Facebook page, or give them a call at 417-260-1157 or 417-260-5704.

Curt and Brenda Robertson of Rocky Ridge Farms had fresh produce and even had fresh gooseberries. They also offer homemade jams and jellies, baked goods and even homemade granola.

Good Steward Farm offers a large variety of items. Not only do they have seasonal vegetables, plants and herbs, they also offer homemade hummus, tortillas, pasta, sweet bread and cookies. They sell both chicken and duck eggs. They hatch out their own poultry, Red Rangers, but are currently out of their winter poultry. A new batch will be ready for purchase in about a month. Besides chicken, other meats they sell include duck, fresh pork, goat, lamb, goose and turkey when available. Good Steward Farm sells wonderful Chevre goat cheese, plain or with herbs. They accept debit and credit cards. You may call them at 417-217-4268.

So make sure and visit Licking Farmers Market on Wednesday and Saturday now through September 16. Arrive early while the selection is at its best.

If you would like more information about becoming a vendor at the market, call Licking United Methodist Church at 573-674-3686.