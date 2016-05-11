Ft. Leonard Wood’s North Gate is Currently Closed

11/16/17 4:15 pm
FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. –Fort Leonard Wood’s North Gate is currently closed in both directions due to an ongoing investigation.
Employees, visitors and residents wishing to enter or exit the installation are currently being diverted to the West Gate.
Updates to the status of the gate will be released as more information becomes available.
