German POWs Among Us

It has been my honor to share the stories of many of our area veterans from all conflicts and branches of service. I also have many family members who by choice or by draft have served our country, all of whom have served their country honorably. All veterans and current personnel of military service have my sincerest thanks and deepest respect.The story that follows is another aspect of war that perhaps is little known. I grew up not a great distance from Ft. Leonard Wood and was at the base while growing up due to family members’ service and was not aware that it once housed German POWs. I have since discovered that many in the area were also not aware of this.During the time of Prisoner of War (POW) internment the knowledge of these camps was intentionally limited for various security reasons. It was not highly publicized afterwards.

This is the story of two men, two families, two countries and one war.

The United States entered World War II in 1941. The course of the war would change America and her culture in great ways. As our military fought overseas, the citizens supported them and the war effort in every way possible. Businesses and homes made do with less, due to shortages, and continued to do with less as the war went on. There were labor shortages, and women entered the labor force outside the home – remember Rosie the Riveter – as well as in the military. Products became rationed, and metal and rubber drives became commonplace.

Shortly after our entry into the war, our ally, the United Kingdom, lacking housing, requested American help in internment of prisoners of war. The United States was ill prepared to meet the 1929 Geneva Convention requirements on food, clothing and housing requirements of the prisoners. There was also the understandable negative sentiment of having Axis power (Germany, Italy, Japan) prisoners located here in the states while our men and women were fighting them overseas.

The housing and welfare of the Axis prisoners directly affected the state of Missouri, reaching its height in 1945. During the retention of POWs in 46 states plus Alaska, there would come to be 900 camps, satellite or branch camps with over 400,000 German military prisoners held, in addition to Italian and Japanese prisoners. Twenty-four of these main and branch camps were in Missouri, which housed approximately 15,000 POWs. Camp Crowder, near Neosho; Camp Clark, near Nevada; Camp Weingarten, near St. Genevieve; Jefferson Barracks in St. Louis; and Fort Leonard Wood near Waynesville were among the largest of maximum security to minimum confinement internment facilities here in the state.

By 1946, all but seven known prisoners of war had been repatriated back to their country of origin. Some would escape repatriation and continue to live in the states under assumed names. One of those, Dennis While, surrendered himself in 1985.

The Farm Depression hit the Ozarks in 1922, followed by the Great Depression in 1929. In 1933 President Roosevelt under the New Deal legislation started the Civilian Conservation Corps, known as the CCC. One of the numerous CCC camps was located in Blooming Rose from 1934-1938, and this was to have life-long consequences for James Edward Ward of Texas County.

The CCC’s main mission was to engage unemployed youths in “simple work, not interfering with normal employment, and confining itself to forestry, the prevention of soil erosion, flood control…(but) more important, however, than the material gains, will be the moral and spiritual value of the work,” said President Roosevelt. The youth that participated were 18-25 years old, unemployed and unmarried. It was mandatory that a larger percentage of income earned was sent home to the family, as a requirement of participation was the family be on assistance of some type. This requirement ensured that the young man was gainfully employed but the family benefited as well.

The CCC would not only positively benefit our national lands, our people due to its work, but also the young men who participated in the CCC camps. Many would go on to join the military and fight for our country. Many would learn skills that would take them to gainful employment in civilian life. And some of the facilities would later become housing for Axis POWs during World War II.

James Edward Ward, known as Ed, was born March 30, 1914, and grew up on a farm in Ellis Prairie, located in Texas County. He was the youngest of a large family and his father died while Ed was still a young man. Gladys (Benson) Ward, 97 of Licking, who was to become the wife of Ed Ward, tells his story:

“Ed as a young man was in a CCC camp in Blooming Rose, a government program, at around the age of 20,” she says. “While at the CCC camp he learned skills such as dynamiting and welding that he would use as a civilian worker. He earned about 30 dollars a month and 20 of that was sent home to his mother. “After leaving the CCC camp, Ed got a good job. He did dynamiting for road construction and he also blew rocks down at the river. He was a part of the initial building of Ft. Leonard Wood when they started it.

“Ed and I got married and we had a daughter, Mary, and a son, Lonnie. By the time America joined the war, Ed was an employee foreman of road construction at Ft. Leonard Wood. “When the POWs were brought to Ft. Leonard Wood, Ed was assigned five men a day to work with him on the road construction and rock quarry crews. He supervised them. “One of the POWs hid from him in the brush, but when he was found he was peaceful about his recapture. That POW did not get work release anymore.

“There was one POW that took up with Ed. Ed said he was a good worker. He spoke good English and seemed to be well educated. He was also a skilled woodworker. (The name taken off of the back of one wood project read F. Siwwert Breslan.)

“Breslan did many kind things for Ed and us while he worked with Ed. He purchased a ring and put my picture on it for Ed to wear. It is a beautiful ring, and Ed wore it until he chipped it. It then went into the jewelry box. He also made Ed’s mother and my sister wooden jewelry boxes. There were 10 different kinds of wood he used, and the carved pattern on the boxes was inlaid diamond shapes.”

“Breslan made a set of horses’ head plaques for us, a plaque with an Indian head that’s dated with USA on it, and an Indian head plaque that has Ed’s name and is dated. He carved these with a pen knife using scrap lumber. A sad story I’ll share, is that Breslan had bought a locket for his daughter while he was retained here. His daughter, his wife and his mother were all killed during the war. When he found that out, he told Ed to give the locket to Mary, our daughter.”

“My husband, Ed, had a welding shop in Houston. His cousin and brother worked it. Breslan wanted to stay in the U.S. and work with Ed at the welding shop when the war was over. His family was gone and he liked the states. Ed would have liked for him to have stayed and work with him. He was not allowed to, and had to go back to Germany. We never could find out what happened to Breslan.”

The POWs were paid in scrip, 80 cents a day. Part of their wages were used to fund the POW program. For use at the canteen they were paid in chits, known denominations were 1, 10 and 25 cents. We would assume this is how the German purchased the locket intended for his daughter.

Mary passed away while a teenager. Pam, a granddaughter, received the locket. The sister still has her jewelry box. Ed’s mother’s box was burned in a house fire. Ed passed away in 1973, after lingering in a coma for several weeks, following a car wreck.

The Ward’s legacy continues with three grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Lonnie Ward and his wife Reggia have two sons and one daughter. Son Stacy Ward and wife Mindy, have Elisa, married to Yusif and Cassidy. Son Doug Ward and wife Brooke have Devon and Carle. Daughter Pam Ogden and husband Bob have Scott.

There were strict regulations according to the Geneva Convention about the labor the POWs could participate in and how they were to be treated as prisoners of war. In the U.S. they were treated well, in hopes that the Axis powers would do likewise for Allied POWs in their care. And also likely because Americans believe in humane treatment and humanity. Some were allowed to go to work as paid laborers with private or civil employers. Friendships between the POWs and American civilians were not uncommon. WWII Axis POWs have since come back to the states to reminisce about their time spent here and to renew friendships.

War is an ugly, heartrending reality where people fight for what they believe in, right and wrong. But humanity is a common denominator regardless of nationality.