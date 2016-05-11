Golf Course? Of Course!

By Marie Lasater

Over the past several months, Texas County has been in danger of losing a local treasure – Oakwood Golf Club in Houston. When owner Bud Evans decided it was time to sell, finding a purchaser proved to be a little more difficult than anticipated.

Grants were sought, and local government approached to purchase the course with public funds, which ultimately did not work out, despite huge public support for the course by individuals, local schools, and businesses alike.

The value of the golf club is undisputed. Over the years, Oakwood has brought in hundreds of thousands of dollars for local non-profits by hosting golf tournaments, boosted the sales tax revenue, and provided an inexpensive course for local school golf teams to practice. As a public course, anyone can golf at Oakwood, and membership is not required.

Oakwood has a lot of history. Hundreds of local residents have fond memories of the course. Jim Watsky got the first hole in one on the course, and when his wife Charolette was teaching in the mid-90’s in Licking, she became the first golf coach, bringing the sport to Licking R-8. Just last year, Clabe Sullins benefitted from those early efforts, and went to the State Golf tourney after spending hundreds of hours practicing at Oakwood on his own, with his Dad and with his coach.

Without a local course, keeping an ongoing golf team at Licking would prove difficult, involving a great deal of valuable time driving long distances to a course in another county. Currently, students can get to Oakwood in about 15 minutes.

Through a series of events, Oakwood Golf Club has found new owners who are dedicated to keeping our golf course here in our community. Tina Sutton, who teaches pre-school in Houston, was chatting with the school nurse, Michele Moseley, about the pending loss of the golf club to the community. Tina told Michele how passionate her husband Doug Sutton was about golf, and he would love the opportunity to manage a course. That comment apparently sowed a seed, and Doug and Michele Moseley, along with Dr. Lori McPherson, Doug Moseley’s sister, purchased the Golf Course, asking Doug Sutton if he would run it.

It didn’t take Doug Sutton very long to say “yes” to the request. “It’s always been my dream to run a golf course, and now it seems like everything fell into place.” Said Sutton, who is leasing Oakwood Golf Club from the Moseley’s. It will be a family venture. They are making some renovations, updating the locker rooms, and will be maintaining a stocked pro-shop. The course will be open 7 days per week, as will the driving range. The grill will be open for hungry golfers. Kobe Sutton, Doug’s son and a former high school golfer, will manage the pro-shop, and will also be an on-site manager after hours.

Regarding tournaments, Sutton is hoping to keep all the existing tournaments going, and possibly add new ones. League play will continue, with church league, men’s and women’s nights, and a new couples night.

Oakwood Golf Club has long been the home golf course for both Licking and Houston schools. Jared Rinne, Athletic Director at Licking High School played his first game on the course, and “couldn’t be happier” about his colleague Doug Sutton, Lead Technology Coordinator at Licking R-8, taking over. Rinne states, “Doug as been with Licking Schools for several years. He loves the kids and loves the game of golf; this situation could not have turned out any better.”

Officially opening January 1st, the course will be open this Saturday and December 22 and 23; a great time to be a charter member of the “new” Oakwood Golf Club. A large discount for first time members is being offered, and what a great Christmas gift that supports the community, the schools, and local charity tournaments.

Oakwood Golf Club is located at 7453 Country Club Lane in Houston (off Hwy. B). Phone 417-967-3968 for more information. You can also check them out on Facebook at Oakwood Golf Club.