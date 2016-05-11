Grass Fire Consumes Several Acres

A large grass fire in the area of Sackett and Shipp roads off Hwy. VV has burned several acres. With two structures in danger, and flames approaching the roadway, quickly responding Licking Rural Fire volunteers appear to have the fire largely contained with the aid of a pumper truck dousing the perimeter with water. The cause of the fire is not immediately known, but it is a good idea with check with with your local fire department before commencing with any outdoor burning. Be sure to support our local Rural Fire Department! You are all heroes, in our book.