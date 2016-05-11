HEAT KILLS: A reminder to check your car

By Katie Anderson

According to a poll that was taken on The Licking News Facebook page, 99 percent of people answered “no” to the question, “Have you ever forgotten your child/dog in the car during the summer? (No air conditioning)” The other one percent, which included two votes, said that yes they did. Vehicular heatstroke has been the cause of many deaths over the years in the United States, especially for those under the age of three-years-old.

It baffles me that there are many people that have just left a child/pet in a car on a hot day. It doesn’t necessarily have to be 100 degrees out for it to be a problem; cars can get hot enough when it is only in the 70’s.

The average rise in temperature in 10 minutes, according to the Department of Earth and Climate Sciences at San Francisco State University, is 19 degrees. In 20 minutes, it can rise up 29 degrees, 34 degrees in 30 minutes, 38 degrees in 40 minutes, 41 degrees in 50 minutes, and 43 degrees in an hour.

According to DMV.org, there have already been 17 children that have lost their lives in 2018 due to vehicular heatstroke. Most of the victims were infants, and a three-year-old was marked the year’s oldest casualty to date.

Since 1998, 754 children age 14 and under have passed away from vehicular heatstroke. That averages out to 37 incidents each year. Most of the victims are children under the age of one. In Missouri, there have been 21 deaths from 1998-2017.

Just because you crack windows, park in the shade, or are “just going to be quick,” that doesn’t mean your child or animal is safe in the car. Even in a vehicle parked in the shade, a two-year-old’s body can reach a potentially fatal 104 degrees in under two hours, according to a recent study conducted by the University of Arizona. Cars parked in the sun could be deadly in one hour.

“Dogs and cats can’t sweat like humans, so they pant to lower their body temperature,” said Michael Dix, medical director at Best Friends Animal Society. “If they’re inside a car, recycling very hot air, panting gives no relief, and heat stroke can happen quickly.”

“The tragic situation is responsible for about 54 percent of the fatal incidents,” says the Department of Motor Vehicles website. “A child playing in an unattended vehicle accounts for 27 percent of the casualties, and a child intentionally left in a vehicle leads to 18 percent. Various other scenarios make up the rest.”

It has gotten so bad lately that GM offers a Rear Seat Reminder option in the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC models that gives the driver a reminder to check the back seat when they turn the vehicle off. Hyundai will offer a Rear Occupant Alert system soon that will scan for a child’s movement in the back seat. If there is a child that the system detects, there is a message sent to the driver and through a text to the driver, along with the vehicle’s horn hocking and flashing its lights.

According to the Animal Legal Defense Fund website, Missouri currently does not have any “Hot Car” laws that cover animals. Missouri also doesn’t have a “Good Samaritan” hot car law for animals, which would allow citizens to take matters into their own hands and break a window to help out the animal. This means that if a citizen does break a window to help the animal out, they are liable for the damage.

Missouri does have a “Good Samaritan” hot car law for unsupervised minors. Section A. Chapter 537, RSMo known as section 537.555 explains that someone will not be held civilly liable for damages to a vehicle if they first determine the vehicle is locked and there’s no other way to enter, has good faith that it is necessary, contacts emergency response prior to entering vehicle, remains with the minor at a safe location for emergency response to arrive, and uses no more force that what was necessary.

Licking Police Department Chief Scott Lindsey stated, “There is a wide range of punishment and statutes that could apply in these situations. The information I’m supplying is based on the assumption that there was not intent to cause injury, suffering or death by the suspect.”

RSMo 568.050 Endangering the welfare of a child second-degree Class A misdemeanor.

RSMo 568.045 Endangering the welfare of a child first-degree Class D felony, serious injury to victim class b felony, death class A felony.

The potential charge would be based upon the details and level of negligence by the suspect.

RSMo 578.009 Animal neglect class C misdemeanor.

RSMo 578.012 Animal abuse class A misdemeanor.

Lindsey also said he didn’t recall any incidents in Licking where a child was left in a hot vehicle, but they do receive calls about pets about every spring or fall.

“Most people realize not to leave a pet in hot car on a 90-degree day, but may not think about the danger on days that start out cool and then heat into the 80s.”

TIPS