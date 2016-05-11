Highway Patrol arrests three from Licking over the weekend

Christopher M. Emerick, 31, of Licking, was arrested at 4:39 p.m. Jan. 21 in Wright County. He was arrested on a Wright County felony warrant for passing bad checks and five Texas County misdemeanor warrants for passing bad checks. Emerick was transported to Wright County Jail pending bond.

James P. Mitchell, 67, of Licking, was arrested at 9:48 p.m. Jan. 21 in Texas County. He was charged with 1) Felony possession of a controlled substance except 35grams or less of marijuana – methamphetamine, 2) Felony possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less marijuana – opiates, 3) Felony unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, 4) No license plate lamp. Mitchell was taken to Texas County jail for a 12-hour hold.

Christina M. Banderman, 29, of Licking, was arrested at 12:30 a.m. Jan. 22 in Texas County. Banderman was charged with 1) Felony Dent County warrant for larceny, 2) Felony possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana – methamphetamine, and was transported to Texas County Sheriff’s Department and held with no bond.