Houston Fire Helps Kids Cool Down at Fairgrounds

Participants in this week’s Texas County Fair are working hard to get their animals ready to show, and also keeping them cool in this heat. After hosing and bathing their pigs, sheep and goats, the youth were delighted to see the Houston Fire truck pull up with a hosing just for them! Operating the equipment were Bobby Bell and John Cook, cooling off a great group of dedicated kids who have already put in a long day, always putting their animals first.
About the Author
Melissa Gilmour
Melissa is the Digital Content Manager and Staff Writer at The Licking News.
