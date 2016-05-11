How Licking Beats the Heat – A look back

By Marie Lasater

This past week saw daily temperatures in the 90’s, with a little relief on Sunday as clouds rolled in. Parts of St. Louis were hit by storms Friday night, leaving many without power for over 12 hours, and that means no air conditioning.

The recent heat is nothing compared to the heat wave experienced in the summer of 1936, one of the most severe heat waves in modern history affecting the United States. That historic heat wave occurred in the middle of the Great Depression and the Dust Bowl of the 1930’s, and was even worse than the summer of 1934, when temperatures in St. Louis reached at least 100 for 29 days, killing 420 people.

The summer of 1936 heat wave resulted in 37 straight days of heat in the triple digits. 332 people died before there was a brief break from the heat on July 30, 1936 when storms rolled through, but the heat returned in early August, lasting several more weeks and killing a total of 479 people in the St. Louis area, including 29 children. The national death toll exceeded 5000. With temperatures as high as 106, the tar roofs on St. Louis brick houses were melting. Thousands of people went to local parks or country roads to sleep on the cooler grass and escape the stifling heat. There was of course, no air conditioning. Hospitals added extra beds in the hallways, and provided ice-filled tubs for heat stroke victims.

Contrast the situation in St. Louis with what was happening in Licking. The July 12, 1936 issue of The Licking News briefly mentions the heat. At the Baptist Aid meeting, Mrs. Clyde Green was quoted as saying; “No one seemed to mind the heat so much as there was a large crowd and all seemed to enjoy themselves.”

107 people attended the Agee family reunion at Joe Agee’s house that week, and Boone Creek Church pastor F.W. Taylor reported “Notwithstanding the extreme heat, we had a good crowd at the morning hour and a large congregation at night. Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Stair (son of Ralph Stair) of Washington, DC visited.”

Also that week, the Texas County Democrat Club met Friday, July 10 with 48 members and guests attending.

Sherrill Township reported “Mercury around the 100 mark all week,” and noted “Corn is not doing so well.” In other Sherrill Township news, “A Rousing charivari was given at the Brinkley home as Garnel, the youngest had married a wife – a Miss Pewitt.”

While Missouri was in the middle of a severe drought that summer, and trees were dying at Shaw’s Botanical Garden in St. Louis with St. Louis County farmers paying 44 cents per 1,000 gallons of water for their livestock, Mrs. Cecil Deason of Licking was named champion cucumber grower “as she canned 16 gallons and sold several bushels besides.”

Raymondville also seemed be fairly unscathed by the heat. Submissions to The Licking News by the Raymondville reporter included the following tidbits: “Robert Gregory returned home last Wednesday after spending a month in Oklahoma. He failed to find any work.” Another news item from Raymondville read “The newlyweds from St. Louis are spending their vacation with father H.E. Shipp, east of Raymondville,” presumably to escape the stifling heat of the city. Another news short reported “Two car loads from the “Ville went to Houston Friday morning to meet our candidate for Governor, Major Stark, but he failed to arrive.”

The Licking News reported that on July 24th, 1936 “The heat was somewhat moderated after the storm of last Thursday and the fine rain which followed.” Unfortunately lightning struck the barn of John Schmickle, burning it to the ground.

In historical testimony to the resilience of folks from these Ozarks foothills, while the newspapers in the cities were reporting death rolls the last couple weeks of that fatal hot July in 1936, according to historical records, Licking had no heat-related deaths.