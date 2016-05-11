Hwy. 63 Impassable this morning – August 30. Use alternate route.

August 30, 2017

By 7:30 am, Hwy 63 northbound was impassable at Hwy. CC due to stopped traffic for reported roadwork. It is likely traffic will clear following the Trump event in Springfield, but use alternate routes if traveling to Rolla today.

