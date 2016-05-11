Jerry Tharp found guilty in June Charge

By Texas County Prosecutor Parke Stevens Jr.

After half a day of evidence and argument a Texas County jury found Jerry Tharp guilty of committing the offense of being a sex offender in a public park with playground equipment present, a D felony. The jury deliberated for about forty-five minutes. The Honorable Judge John D. Beger presided over the trial and will assess punishment on March 21, 2017, while the defendant is being held in confinement.

Tharp, age 53, was found guilty for actions that occurred on June 17, 2016 at the Raymondville Park. After being charged Tharp posted his bond and was released. His bond was revoked on December 28th and he has been held in confinement until his trial today.

After a thorough investigation by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department a probable cause statement and evidence was submitted to the Texas County Prosecuting Attorney for review. Based on the evidence a Texas County Grand Jury indicted the defendant and requested a warrant for his arrest.

“This is an individual who as a registered sex offender has been told and signed paperwork that he understands he could not be at public parks with playground equipment present, yet he disregarded that. Him being in confinement makes our community safer,” said Parke Stevens Jr., Texas County Prosecuting Attorney.

Judge John D. Beger, Circuit Judge of the 25th Circuit, presided over the trial and will assess punishment with a maximum being four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections.

The Texas County Prosecutor wants to express gratitude to the Honorable Judge Beger, the Texas County Jurors, witnesses who testified, the Texas County Circuit Clerk, Texas County Sheriff’s Department, and defense counsel for Mr. Tharp. The actions of all these individuals enable the criminal justice system to seek justice.

Editor’s Note: Tharp is also facing charges of sexual misconduct for furnishing pornographic material to a minor and enticement of a child. The preliminary hearing for this charge will be held in Judge Gaston’s courtroom on 2/14/17.