Kid’s Trout Tournament at Montauk

On Saturday, August 5th, the Dorman L. Steelman Lodge at Montauk hosted a kid’s fishing tournament, limited to kids 15 years old and under. The tournament was held from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. with two age categories, 11 and under and 12 to 15. The weather was absolutely perfect for the event, and ended before the evening storms. Two prizes were awarded in each age group, for trout and stringer of trout, by a random drawing of all entries at 2 p.m. at the lodge with gift certificates awarded to the winner. Other prizes were courtesy of the Ray Parker Memorial.

If you missed the Kid’s Trout Tournament, you have another chance this weekend; August 12 is the Summer’s End Kid’s Free Fishing Day. Pack a picnic and bring the family, we are fortunate to have this magnificent state park in our own backyard