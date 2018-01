The Knights of Columbus 12650 is sponsoring a Free Throw Basketball Tournament on Saturday, January 13, 2018 in the Licking FEMA Building. Boys and girls ages 9-14 are welcome to participate. Sign up will be at 10 a.m. the morning of the tournament, and the tournament will begin at 11 a.m. Please contact Richard Hofstetter at 417-260-1805 for information and questions about the tournament.