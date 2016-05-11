Lady Cats back-to-back District Champs

By Coach Steven Rissler

The Licking Lady Wildcats defeated Houston 55-33 in the district championship game to advance to the sectional round for the 5th time in the last 6 years. Licking used their length and speed on the defensive end to make life miserable for the Houston guards.

Karlee Holland and Dalrayn Feringa got things going offensively early by scoring 8 and 7 respectively in the opening frame. The Lady Cats scored at the buzzer on a clear out for Holland to lead 20-10 after the 1st quarter.

The pace slowed in the 2nd quarter. Houston Junior, Ally Morgan, scored 6 in the paint to keep the Tigers in the game. Licking missed 5 free throws and several close shots but went into halftime up 31-19.

Licking’s zone defense locked down in the 3rd quarter and held Houston to only 2 free throws. Lexi Hadix hit her 3rd three pointer of the night to extend the Wildcat lead to 22 heading into the 4th quarter.

With the game in control, Licking went to their ball control offense to burn the clock and cruised to a 22 point district championship victory.

Karlee Holland paced Licking with 20 points on 7/8 shooting and 5 steals. Lexi Hadix chipped in 13 points. Dalrayn Feringa added 7 points and 7 rebounds. Abby Moncrief had 5 points and 6 boards. Anna Sullins scored 4 points and had 6 steals. McKenzie Cook, Lainy Hadix and Athena Hood all scored 2 points apiece.

“We had a good team effort on both sides of the floor tonight. The plan was to limit Root and force their guards to beat us from the perimeter. We did a great job of sticking to the scouting report and recognizing the strengths of their personnel and adjusting accordingly. This is our 15th win in a row and we are looking to keep it rolling against #2 ranked and undefeated South Callaway in Rolla on Wednesday.”