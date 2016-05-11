Last Days at Bark Plaza

By Marie Lasater

Debbi Lemon looks exhausted. Closing up Bark Plaza is a lonely job. The dogs and cats are almost gone, the remaining dog left the day before, and the four remaining cats will likely go home with Debbi. When the shelter could no longer operate due to lack of funds, the board approved Shayla Black and Debbi Lemon to continue making the day to day decisions involved with closing down an organization that was thriving just a few years ago. Arguably there is no one more dedicated than those involved in animal rescue. Even though the shelter has closed, a remnant of volunteers and board members calling themselves Resources for Animals are still doing the work they love best, finding homes for dogs and cats and arranging transports for animals to their forever home.

As Lemon sorts through boxes of old papers and receipts, cleans and organizes, and arranges sale of those items that are sellable, she has two goals: The first to make sure that items that are usable by other shelters go there – items like blankets, beds, towels and whelping pools. The next goal is to pay the vendors, those that are owed, including the bank and the Internal Revenue Service. The Board is focusing on paying the current taxes, not the back taxes owed prior to the resignation of Glenn and Rita Romines in May or June of 2016. $9100.00 was pulled together in the past few months with the goal of paying off debt, but was unexpectedly seized by the IRS, leaving the shelter back at square one.

Lemon, who joined the board at the shelter in 2013, quit for a period due to Board decisions being over-ruled by Glenn Romines, the reason given by some other Board members for their departure. For example, the board voted against the current flooring that cost over 50 thousand, and ended up being hard on animals’ feet as it had the consistency of sand paper. The board had voted for polished concrete. The Board also voted against paying for landscaping, another vote over-ruled by Glenn Romines, often heard to referring to the building as “my Bark Plaza.”

Community support for the shelter was never an issue, and donors have been very generous, both in time and money, enabling TASTC to arrange adoption and/or transports of 600 – 700 dogs per year. It appears that there was just too much money going out. Lemon has been going through stacks of old receipts, trying to get a handle on just how much Bark Plaza cost. According to the records, R.H. Thomas was paid over $200,000 for concrete work at Bark Plaza that wasn’t finished, and White Industries was hired to finish the job. No bids were sought, and according to Lemon, the day after the decision was made to build Bark Plaza, Thomas was there to take measurements. Copies of checks written to Thomas are found in the records, some of them hand-marked paid, but when compared with the bank statement, do not appear. Attempts to locate and speak with R. H. Thomas have been unsuccessful.

For operating expenses alone, it took $20,000 a month to run the Shelter. Bark Plaza required staffing at least 8 hours a day. With 17 kennels, even with full occupancy at $20 a day, the facility could only generate $340 per day, hardly enough to cover expenses. In general, only a few animals were boarded at a time.

In 2014, a personal loan to aid in construction costs of Bark Plaza was taken out in the amount of $100,000.00, an amount shared by 10 people, including board members, a local business owner, a veterinarian, a retiree on a fixed income, a former commissioner, a physician and one of the Romines. Those signing on the loan were told the loan would be paid back in only a few months with proceeds from the gun raffle. By several reports, the gun raffle was poorly managed, and spanned close to 2 years. Previously purchased tickets have been found in boxes of records at Bark Plaza. The loan is due within a couple of months, and 10 folks that may be ill prepared to pay their share of $10,000.00 are suffering the consequences.

In what should serve as a cautionary tale for anyone servicing on a non-profit board, still other shelter board members were left on the hook for unpaid bills, including two former board members that signed previous tax returns and are being held responsible for unpaid taxes and penalties amounting to thousands of dollars.

Shayla Black quietly continues her volunteer work seven days a week rescuing and transporting animals, but as the last woman standing at the TASTC facility itself, Debbi Lemon has taken a lot of the heat. For many years as an unpaid volunteer she has distributed cat food to private individuals who take in stray cats, but lately has been accused of “stealing cat food.” Despite being the target for the frustration and even anger many citizens have expressed about the closing of the shelter, Lemon says, “I care about these people, and couldn’t walk away during this time of crisis. I would never disappoint and hurt them. My role now is clean up crew.”

In spite of everything, Lemon is optimistic. When people learned of the shelter closing, she was thankful there were no dumped animals, as there was no guarantee their needs would be meet. She is also grateful for the huge number of good people who participate in rescue, and helping animals, and is hopeful that “good things will continue to happen in rescue.” There are rescues dedicated to every breed, and those with special needs, such as seniors and handicapped dogs, and no matter what, dedicated volunteers will continue to help animals.