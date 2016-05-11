Lewis takes first in state for Licking’s track team high jump

By Katie Anderson

Managing Editor

Kelly Lewis, a now junior at Licking High School, has broken the school record for her track team’s high jump, along with taking first place at the Missouri state meet held in Jefferson City May 18 and 19.

Her final height in high jump was 5’4”, while the following height came in at 5’3”, which followed after a 30-minute storm delay.

Lewis broke the school record at 5’4” with Ashley Ingram being the previous record holder when she was a senior last year.

Other events in which she participated included relays and triple jump. Lewis went on to state for her triple jump also, and took eighth place with a distance of 32’7.5”.

Lewis also said that she’s been doing high jump since eighth grade, and it is her favorite event in track. When she started out, she was jumping 4’8” and broke the junior high school record.

She’s also a cheerleader and is going to try volleyball out in the fall. Lewis said she doesn’t really train outside of school/practice. In season, they do a lot of running to train.

One of her most embarrassing moments in track she recalls was this past season when she didn’t get over opening height during the high jump. “That was the worst thing I’ve ever done.”

Compared to other meets, the state meet, “was huge,” said Lewis. “I expected it to be big, but there’s all those people. I’m glad the high jump pit wasn’t near the rest. It was crowded and scary.”

“I do well under pressure, but we did have a rain delay and I didn’t think I was going to do well after that. I had never cleared 5’3” at that time so it was scary to come back after that [the rain delay] and clear it, but I did so maybe it helped in the end.”

She doesn’t have any rituals, but she said, “I just try to think of all my techniques right before I go, and just put them all together.”

With four younger siblings, Lewis says she’s competitive, but she’s not scared of any of them beating her record.