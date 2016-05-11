Licking Assembly of God about to move into their new home

By Debbie Dakin

Licking Assembly of God will soon be moving to their new home. The church purchased the Pamida building (Napa and Storm’s Country Store). January 1 is when they will hold the first service in their new location.

The church has worked on renovating the side of the building that NAPA was located in. This is about 1/3 of the building, and is now pretty much unrecognizable as the former business.

When you walk in the door you enter the foyer (or welcome area). Your first impression does not make you think of a church. It looks like a warm and inviting sitting room. Congregation members Larissa Satterfield and Kelly Hackman took on the challenge of decorators for the new church and their accomplishments have been nothing short of extraordinary.

“We only borrowed enough to buy the building,” said Pastor Paul Richardson. “We are remodeling as we have the funds. The furniture in the foyer was from a Hilton Marriott Hotel. You know how they redesign every so many years. We only paid $10 a piece for each of the chairs. Some of the tables have been refinished. We only have $500 invested in all of this in here. We are trying to be very good stewards with the finances.”

The look is classic mixed with rustic and truly comes together in a pleasing presentation. The wainscoting was made from rough lumber but still gives a classy look and covers seams and such that were not so eye appealing.

The sign hanging in the foyer was made by members of the congregation. The lumber came from an Amish mill in Hartshorn. Members finished the lumber themselves. The sign is 7 feet by 15 feet and is so heavy that it took 8 people to get it up.

Some of the same rustic wood treatment enhances the sanctuary area. Two big screen televisions have been purchased to hang on the walls that will show words and music for songs instead of using hymnals.

“This will be our sanctuary until we get the south side remodeled,” Richardson pointed out. “It has a seating capacity of about 150, I hope. Once we get the chairs in here after Sunday’s service we can tell better. The seating is longer and narrower in traditional style churches. This will be wide but not so deep. The purpose of that is to bring everyone closer to the front.”

Richardson and the members are planning to have the foyer extend to both sides of the building in a few months. Then if you enter the door on the former NAPA side or the former Storm’s Country Store side, you will be in the foyer.

New doors are due to arrive Thursday, Dec. 22 separating the sanctuary from the temporary children’s wing. There will be sections for kids of all ages. Once the permanent children’s wing is finished in the other part of the building, this temporary wing will be converted to a gymnasium.

“We also will be able to use it for banquet purposes or other big events,” explained Richardson. “We have a professional kitchen back there to work with.”

Richardson pointed out the next big project will be putting in large, very nice bathrooms in the far southeast corner. “This will be a huge project,” he said. “We have to run sewer and water lines 200 feet.”

Richardson, or Pastor Paul, as many refer to him, plans to have a big youth focus. He hopes to bring in teens, kids and young families, without making the rest of the congregation feel left out.

“We hope to have elements to appeal to all ages,” explained Richardson. “We have a good mix I think. But you know how we complain about the next generation, well, we are trying to do something to help with it.”

“There is a need in the community to offer a safe place for our youth to gather, study and have a good time,” continued Richardson. “We hope that in time we can provide that. We would like to eventually set up some volunteer tutors to help kids with their homework and a place that kids can come and hang out, have some fun and be in a safe environment. That is all a ways off and we will need lots of help. But we hope this building can be used as a tool to really bless Licking and make an impact.”

Some of the church’s other plans for “down the road” are to refinish the parking lot, build a permanent children’s wing and a large sanctuary to seat between 300 to 350 people. At the rate the church is progressing since purchasing the building and all of the fantastic volunteers doing what they can to help out, it is realistic to think this will happen sooner instead of later.

Licking Assembly of God has classes for all ages both Sunday mornings and Wednesday evenings. Sunday night service is for teens. Paul Richardson is the Pastor and is a gifted speaker who gives his all for God and his congregation. Check out their lovely new location beginning January 1.