Licking Community Theater presents two short Christmas plays

By Debbie Dakin

The Licking Community Theater group presented two short plays on Dec. 9, 10 and 11. Both plays pertained to the Christmas season and were perfect for this time of the year. Betsy Crites, who played the role of the murderous nun in Alibis, chose to be behind the scenes in these performances, and took the role of director.

The first play was “A Hillbilly Christmas Carol” by Le Roma Greth. This countrified version of the Dickens classic, “A Christmas Carol” has widow Hinkley, played by Georgia Merrick, and her two children, Hiram, played by Matthew Funk and Cora Belle, played by Samantha Hall, trying to spread a little Christmas cheer to their neighbor Joshua Frunheiser, played by Ryan Thompson.

Her children don’t understand why their mother wants to waste her time on Frunheiser, after all, he’s the meanest and tightest man in the county. The widow points out that he is a man after all, and single men are hard to find in the hills. She contrives to prepare him a special Christmas dinner in an effort to win his favor.

Joshua Frunheiser thinks more of his hogs than he does other humans. He doesn’t have much use for anyone. He decides to have himself a nap and while sleeping he gets some unexpected visitors. His niece and nephews, Lizzie Ann, played by Micki Price, Zeke, played by Ian Gilmour, and Ossie, played by Austin Courtney, the children of his sister Jenny, are dropped off to stay with him over Christmas while she goes to care for her and Joshua’s sick mother.

Widow Hinkley’s children bring over a basket of food for Frunheiser and meet his niece and nephews. Joshua wakes up and is not pleased to see all of the children there. He just wants them all to leave. They remind him it is Christmas Eve and he tells them there will be no Christmas celebrated in his home.

The kids decide to teach Joshua a lesson by having the ghost of Christmas past, present, and future visit him and show him the error of his ways. Hiram Hinkley takes on the role of the ghost, Lizzie Ann pretends to be her mother Jenny and Cora Belle pretends to be Lizzie Ann.

For the past, the kids show what Christmas was like when Joshua was young, after his father died. There were not lots of presents but there was enough and the family still had plenty of love and caring for each other.

Christmas present showed Christmas at his sister Jenny’s. Joshua was always invited but chose to never attend. But when Christmas future showed Joshua as dead, it really shook him up. He decides to change his ways.

The Widow Hinkley shows up and invites Joshua to Christmas dinner. He says no, Christmas dinner will be at his cabin. Everyone winds up happy and Christmas promises to be a merry event.

This fun natured play only had a cast of seven and five of them were youngsters, but it was well acted and showed the importance of love and family. Georgia Merrick, who can make any character her own, did an outstanding job, as usual. This was Ryan Thompson’s first experience acting with the group and everyone hopes it will not be his last. But I must say the five younger cast members “stole the show” with some great performances. Matthew Funk was incredible as the ghost and had perfect timing in delivery of his lines.

The kids all supported one another and made this performance a memorable event. They all showed maturity and talent well above their years.

The second short play was Gift of the Magi, taken from the classic short story of O. Henry. Jim, played by Tim Ranft, and his beautiful wife Della, played by Mianna Karnes, showed that the most wonderful gift we can give is love.

The setting is their tiny meager apartment. Jim declares how he would love to be able to shower wonderful gifts upon his lovely bride. Sweet Della proclaims her contentment as long as she has her Jim. The two are desperate to buy each other a wonderful Christmas gift but they are quite poor in regards to money. Even though they have both saved every penny they could, there is little to spend.

Jim confronts his boss, Mr. Crockerty, played by Jake Gilmour, about having some time off to find his wife a gift. Crockerty encourages Jim to go. In the meantime, Della goes out to find something for Jim. Della decides to sell her prized possession, her hair, so she can buy Jim the perfect gift. She goes to Madam Sofronie, played by Melissa Gilmour, to get her to buy her hair. She takes the money and buys a beautiful watch chain for Jim.

Jim decides to sell his most prized possession, a beautiful pocket watch, so he visits Old Jo, played by Georgia Merrick, and persuades her to buy it. Jim then rushes to the shop before it closes to buy hair combs for his dear Della.

Jim arrives home and is shocked to see Della’s cropped hair. He presents her with his gift of the beautiful hair combs that she has been admiring. Of course, they are no longer appropriate since she has short hair. She then gives Jim his gift of the watch chain only to learn that he sold it to buy her gift.

This young couple learns that the greatest gift of all is love. And that they are rich in.

The actor and actress in these starring roles, Tim Ranft and Mianna Karnes, did a fabulous job in their presentation. And the shocking thing is they are both still in high school. Jake Gilmour, Melissa Gilmour and Georgia Merrick added a touch of comedy to the drama.

Congratulations to the cast and crew of these two charming plays. It was a special gift to the community to show the true spirit of Christmas is love. I can hardly wait for the next performance coming up this spring, The Odd Couple, which will star Melissa Gilmour and Georgia Merrick.