Licking Fire Departments face challenging fires in recent months

by Melissa Gilmour

Staff Writer

melissa@thelickingnews.com

In the last few months the city and rural fire departments have been busier than normal. 51% busier to be exact. At the end of 2016, firefighters were called upon about 156 times, but at the end of July this year the departments received 134 calls. The increase is staggering. Much of the increase is due to a greater need of assistance in ambulance calls. These departments are always on call, and ready to respond at a moment’s notice. “Whenever the tone drops we go and give it 100%,” says Michael Cullen, a volunteer who has been fighting fire with the department for nine years.

Licking has two fire departments, the City of Licking Fire Department and the Rural Fire Department. These departments share many things, most notably their crew. The fire fighters that take on these fires come to the call for both the City of Licking Fire Department and the Rural Fire Department. These calls can’t be anticipated, and often involve long hours in some of the most brutal conditions.

Last month these departments fought two fires that proved to be harder to fight than some other recent fires. The challenges that our firefighters face serve to remind us of the needs and obstacles that the department encounter with every call. During the course of the two most recent fires, many factors at play made for a trying time to our local responders. Hot weather, rekindling, combustible material, and limited resources – just to name a few. While these men and women are expertly trained and equipped, problems still arise in the line of duty and at the home base.

A worldwide survey that ranks professions according to levels of public trust found firefighters were considered to be the most trusted.

Looking back at the conditions surrounding the fire at the local pine shavings manufacturer, several fire department teams converged to quell the flames that erupted on July 14. The day was drawing to a close with no mercy from the summer heat when the call came in. Firefighters faced the seemingly endless fire as fiercely as they possibly could. Due to the nature of the products produced, these shavings provide a perfect breeding ground for smoldering pockets to rekindle. Racing to put out the flames, the firefighters were hit with another dangerous situation. Water pressure at the site failed to fulfill the need of the firefighters.

The crew worked with city workers to ensure that the well pumps ran continuously, but the load on the system was too great for it to bear. “It was scary,” admitted Jimmy Sherrill, Fire Chief, “At first we didn’t know what was going on, but afterwards we talked to the city and are working on a contingency plan in the case of another industrial fire like this one.” The existing infrastructure in place had never been tested to this magnitude before. “It’s not something we anticipated,” said Kent Sturgeon a volunteer and engineer for the departments, “We used hundreds of thousands of gallons of water and it was too much for the system.” Adding to the demand of the firefighters, the internal sprinkler system, which had activated shortly after the fire broke out, used more resources than fire fighters expected. “Every fire is different, and we try to learn from every fire we fight,” said Sturgeon “We’re going to make adjustments in the future to help protect our firefighters and better contain these types of fires.”

Another obstacle faced locally is the lack of available help. Many rural fire departments know the struggle. Recruiting and retaining volunteers is a daunting task. “We like to catch anyone who might be interested and get them involved, but sadly we aren’t getting the recruits we need,” stated Sturgeon. In order to best respond to local fires, the department needs between 20 – 25 firefighters. While our departments have junior volunteers, they are not qualified to do an internal attack. “They are a huge help to us,” said Sturgeon “while they can’t go inside, there is a lot they can do to help outside.”

The grim understaffing helped add to the difficulty battling the fire on Walker Street where one homeowner lost their home, and the adjoining property suffered considerable damage. Initially five firefighters were on the call, then three additional arrived from the department. When the fire escalated, firefighters from Houston Rural Fire Department, City of Houston Fire Department, and Raymondville Fire Departments came to lend a hand. While the damage had been minimized thanks to the surrounding fire districts, more initial hands would have helped. Sturgeon said he would like to see five firefighters on each truck.

So why do they do it? Cullen knows the struggles he and other volunteers face, but also the importance of his place within the department. “Why do we do it? Because we love helping people and going places most won’t go.” Although the rush of the scene compels most, the job is a lot harder than it seems. “Some may think being a volunteer is easy. They think you get to ride on the fire trucks, running lights and sirens. It’s cool, but we also run into burning buildings not knowing what’s on the other side of the door. Not knowing if it’s a trap or if it’s going to be our last call,” said Cullen.

Not all news from the department is bleak. Currently eight firefighters are undergoing first responder training to better assist ambulance crews. The training will led by Mike Drozdo, who was named 2010 Fire Instructor of the Year by the Department of the Army. Drozdo will be teaching how to provide basic first aid, take vitals, and assist EMT workers when they arrive on the scene. Thankfully this training is provided for free, allowing much-needed funding to stay within the department.

Both departments share much of their resources, but one. Funding. The Licking Rural Fire Department relies solely on funding from its members and through community fundraisers. Many assume that their dues are paid with their property taxes, but in Texas County this is not always the case. “A lot of Missouri counties are making the move to have the departments supported through taxes, but we are not one of them,” says Sturgeon. The membership dues are vital to the function of the department, providing money for maintenance of equipment, gasoline, etc. The rural fire department will always respond to a fire, whether the home or land owner is a member or not. Nonmembers who require aid from the department will have to pay to cover the cost of the resources needed to perform their duties.

Things to remember

We all have a natural curiosity when we see a fire or firefighters at work. For most of us, we can’t help but want to see what’s happening. Fire scenes are dangerous areas for both the firefighters and bystanders.

Do not try to approach a scene. On lookers can be injured inadvertently while rescue workers are on scene.

try to approach a scene. On lookers can be injured inadvertently while rescue workers are on scene. Do not attempt to cross a firehose. A firehose can be damaged if a vehicle drives over them. The lining of the hose can rupture, with potentially lethal consequences.

attempt to cross a firehose. A firehose can be damaged if a vehicle drives over them. The lining of the hose can rupture, with potentially lethal consequences. Do thank a firefighter when you see one. They are always ready to help no matter what.

For more information about how you can become a volunteer or junior fire fighter you’ll need to fill out an application and pass a background check. Applications are available at Hatch Insurance Agency or can be picked up every other Tuesday during training.

Fire dues are due in September and can be paid at Hatch Insurance Agency in Licking. Cost for member sis $30.00 for Residential, $40.00 for Commercial, and $5.00 for each additional home or property.