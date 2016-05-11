Licking is Still My Little Home Town

By Marie Lasater

Licking High School graduate Jim Cotton made a trip home to Licking last October. Son of Lloyd Cotton and step-mom Marie, Jim made the trek back east from Seattle for his mom Barbara Wallace’s surgery, with a side trip to Licking “to check on his folks.”

The visit was fairly short, but the impact was huge. A songwriter since his teens, the trip inspired Cotton to pen the song “Still My Little Home Town,” currently going viral on Facebook and bringing smiles, and a few tears, to folks that are deeply touched by the lyrics.

Dad Lloyd still lives on Old Salem Road, and stops in the news office each week to pick up his newspaper. He was surprised when Debbie Dakin asked him, “Don’t you have a son named James Dean Cotton?” “Well, he wrote a song about Licking!” Lloyd had never heard the song, so he was promptly seated at a computer, the song brought up, and as he quietly smiled and patted his feet to the rhythm, a few tears emerged in the corner of Lloyd’s eyes. At the end of the song, he clapped his hands and said, “That’s my boy! That song is true! That’s my brother Donnie who was killed, he went to Viet Nam and made it back, then was killed in a car wreck.”

Jim Cotton’s songwriting days go back to the 1970’s. Lloyd recalls, “He’d write a lyric, and hit a key note on the piano. Back in high school, Rose Ritz taught him piano by key. A policeman down the street with the last name of Derrick taught him how to play the steel guitar, but he’d take it up to Dee Burks, and play Dee’s guitar. Dee Burks helped him a lot with playing lead guitar. At school, he’d play solos on his 12-string guitar at most of the assemblies. Dee Burks always told him if he’d sell that guitar, box it up and send it to him, and he’d give him $2500 for it.”

For a while, Jim played guitar full time, and was in a band with Doug Driesel called “Doug and Company.” The band was successful, and even recorded in Nashville. (Doug Driesel also wrote a song about Licking this past year.) In a recent Facebook post, Jim Cotton had this to say about his former co-musician: “I credit the talented and hard-working Doug Driesel Deforest for my start in music and songwriting. Playing in his band got me out of my shell and he continues to encourage me in my music, even after all these years.”

Graduating from Licking High School in 1979 at age 17, Jim moved to Colorado and got his Master’s Degree from the School of Mines, and then moved to Seattle where he met and married his wife Maria, and has worked for Boeing for the past 25 years. Boeing has kept him busy with international travel, with not as much time for music, but a flurry of new song releases on Cotton’s web site hints to a revived passion for songwriting.

We caught up with Jim this weekend about the popularity of his song here in Licking, and he had this to say, “Thank you so much! I was wondering why I was getting so many plays. I’m very flattered. Licking still is my little home town.”

To follow James Dean Cotton, visit his url at https://jamesdeancotton.bandcamp.com/music.

Still My Little Home Town

By: James Dean Cotton

I went back home to check on my folks,

‘Cause they’re both getting on years.

On the way out of town

Took a slow drive around

To see what had changed or just disappeared.

Most of the stores by the

Four-way were closed, and the

Chevrolet garage is long gone.

Grandpa’s old house,

they finally tore down, and

Spilled all the memories

out on the lawn.

But when I pulled over, in the

Shade of an oak,

Rolled down the window, and

Smelled the wood smoke…

The Frosty Treat still serves a nickel ice cream.

The freezing rain’s still coming down.

I’m still dating Evy in my ’64 Chevy,

And all of my friends are around.

Now it might be tattered,

Bleached out and battered,

But it’s still my little home town.

Factory’s gone with the steady day jobs, that kept

Farmers and families fed.

So they put in a prison, a heartbreak decision,

Now addiction is takin’ the kids.

The Farmers Exchange is still open on Main,

Where my uncle Don used to work.

He died at the wheel, asleep in a field,

And the owner told Dad that he wasn’t the first.

But when I pulled over, in the

Shade of an oak,

Rolled down the window, and

Smelled the wood smoke…

The Frosty Treat still serves a nickel ice cream.

The freezing rain’s still coming down.

I’m still dating Evy in my ’64 Chevy,

And all of my friends are around.

Now it might be tattered,

Bleached out and battered,

But it’s still my little home town.

And I’m still dating Evy in my ’64 Chevy,

And all of my friends are around.

Now it might be tattered,

Bleached out and battered,

But it’s still my little home town.

It’s still my little,

My bittersweet riddle,

It’s still my little home town.