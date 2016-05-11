Licking Man Faces Multiple Charges

Rickey Green Jr., age 33 of Licking, faces 2 charges of Assault in the First degree and one count of Armed Criminal Action after shooting a female relative in the head multiple times with a BB gun and firing a shot from the BB gun at one of his former wives who was granted a divorce earlier this month. The BB lodged in the windshield of the car, causing it to crack. Green’s minor son was in the car at the time. Green also reportedly drew a knife on a male who tried to push him away from the shooting victim. The incident occurred on June 12, 2017. Green, currently on probation for non-payment of child support to his first wife, is being held without bond at the Texas County Justice Center.