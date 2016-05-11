Licking mourns loss of beloved officer

The Licking News

Monday morning, August 27, started on a sad note. We received the news that Sergeant Michael R. Hood, of the Licking Police Department, was found deceased in his Licking home. Many members of the community expressed their sorrow over this loss, and concern for his family. Chief Scott K. Lindsey provided a press release Monday, stating the following:

“On the morning of August 27, 2018 Sergeant Michael R. Hood was found deceased at his residence in Licking. Sergeant Hood was 54 years old and started his duties with the Licking Police Department on May 20, 2004. Sergeant Hood has served his community faithfully as a member of this department. Sergeant Hood was exceptionally good at speaking with children and appeared at a number of community events to make presentations on behalf of the police department.

I am personally heart broken, as are all the members of this department along with our community. Words do not express the loss that our department along with family and friends are experiencing. I would simply ask that you pray for all of us in the days ahead.

The death investigation is being conducted by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department and Texas County Coroner. There is no indication of foul play.”

After his 14-year anniversary with LPD, The Licking News had the privilege of interviewing him, from getting to know some of his favorite movies, to learning his dreams of always being a small-town police officer. Hood will be missed by many in the community.

He always talked about his three children, Athena, Nicholas, and Anthony; he expressed just how much they all meant to him with every conversation.

Originally from Los Angeles, California, Hood moved to Licking when he was 33-years-old, and started out in law enforcement in 2004. He enjoyed helping his community to the fullest capacity and cared about each person that he met.

For those grieving, there is a grief and loss recovery group in Licking that can help. They meet every Tuesday evening at 6:30 p.m. at the Licking Pentecostal Holiness Church on the corner of Highway 63 and College Street. If you, or someone you know, want more information about this group, contact Diane Beers at 573-889-9197.

Without a doubt, Sergeant Michael Hood will be missed by all who knew him.