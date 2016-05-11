Licking Post and Timber: A renewable industry

Chances are you drive by Licking Post and Timber on Hwy. 32 at least once a week. What you may not realize, is the impact this quiet, tidy, environmentally conscious business has on Licking.

When you visit, you will first notice the rows and rows of stacked posts, separated by sizes. A hearty local industry, local foresters from all over Texas and surrounding counties bring their trees, mostly yellow pine, to be finished and sent off for treatment in Wisconsin. Many of the treated poles travel right back to Licking. In fact, if you’ve purchased a treated pole from Friend’s Lumber or MFA, it is likely a product of Licking Post and Timber.

The man behind Licking Post and Timber is David Hardick, who currently shares his time between North Carolina and Licking, where he has lived part-time for 45 years. For over 20 years, Hardick has ordered up to 30,000 southern yellow pine seedlings from the George O. White Nursery, which he then plants during planting season from Feb. 20 – March 15 on 2,500 acres of his land and Conservation easements along the Pigeon Creek estuary. The trees are valued for their tall and slender formation, perfect for posts.

When talking with Dave Hardick, and touring his planted forest, one gets the feeling that he cares about each and every tree. A very fit man in his mid 80’s, who, until last year when he got a little extra help, Hardick planted thousands of seedlings on his own, and demonstrated for us how he measures out the ideal five-foot spacing by measuring off two steps between plants.

As a true conservationist, Hardick stops to pick up trash or litter he encounters, stating, “better pick that up!” He comes by his love of the land naturally; his grandfather Albert Hardick was a charter member of the Dubuque County Conservation Department in the early 1900’s. Albert was a true hard-working American; despite the fact his parents died at age 10, he graduated from Northwest University and founded the family business that exists today.

After the trees are harvested, they travel the short distance to Licking Post and Timber, where they are debarked and prepared for treatment.

Kevin Warren, site manager at Licking Post and Timber for five years, works with a team of up to eight men here in Licking.

“The selling market is good, and we bring a lot of outside money to the area. Our poles are shipped out all over the United States,” states Warren with pride.

Not many businesses can say that they renew their own stores of material as Licking Timber and Post does by replenishing the pine forest. Our hats go off to Dave Hardick, and what he has accomplished for Licking.