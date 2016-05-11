Licking PRCA Rodeo has their 100th performance this 33rd season

By Debbie Dakin

This past weekend was Licking Chamber of Commerce and the City of Licking’s 33rd annual rodeo. Friday night marked their 100th rodeo performance. This year’s rodeo ran from June 1 through June 3.

Something new this year, the rodeo was filmed by Women’s Pro Rodeo Today and will be available for viewing on RFD TV. Applebox Pictures was the company that did all the filming. Licking resident Tammy Voellinger helped to make this happen.

For the most part, the weather was pretty cooperative. The rodeo started an hour earlier this year, which made for not such late nights for youngsters. Each evening’s pre-show was the mutton bustin’ competition for kids 4 to 8 years old. Buckner-Gately Auction sponsored the event.

Also for the kids, the Friday night goat scramble and Saturday night calf scramble were a lot of fun to watch. Each evening funny man/barrel man Trent McFarland amused kids of all ages with his hilarious antics.

After Friday night’s rodeo, attendees were treated to a concert by rising star Colin Nash. After Saturday night’s rodeo patrons got to watch the always exciting Wild Horse Race.

Of course, each night’s rodeo showcased some of the finest cowgirls, cowboys and livestock going. The seven main events included Bareback Riding, Steer Wrestling, Team Roping, Saddle Bronc Riding, Tie Down Roping, Barrel Racing and Bull Riding.

Many people are needed to help make the rodeo a reality and the event we look forward to all year. Numerous volunteers help man the information booth, hospitality booth, entrance gates, concession stand, dealing with the livestock and much, much more behind the scenes. Without these many volunteers, the rodeo would not be possible.