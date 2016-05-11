Licking suffers loss of K9 Sara

On the evening of November 24, 2016 Licking Police K-9 “Sara” escaped her enclosure at her handler’s residence on Highway 32 west of the city limit. “Sara” was struck by a vehicle on the highway and died. An internal review of the incident is ongoing, but at this time there is no indication that this event was anything other than an unfortunate accident. “Sara” (Badge #709) had been with the police department since September 2013. “Sara” and her handler were certified members of the North American Police Working Dog Association. Chief Scott Lindsey stated “I want to thank our community for the support, citizens have shown for the K-9 program over the last 3 years. “Sara” was an asset to this department and our community, she will be missed by our officers.”