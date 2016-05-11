Licking Town and Country Bank robbed

By Scott Hamilton

Co-Publisher

An armed robbery took place at Town and Country Bank in Licking shortly before 9:40 a.m. Tuesday. The description released by Licking Chief of Police Scott Lindsey was that the perpetrator was a white male wearing a Mizzou hoodie. He displayed a handgun during the theft, and exited the back door of the bank, then headed south on foot. No one was injured during the event, and the robber took an undisclosed amount of money, as of Tuesday morning’s report.

Chief Lindsey stated, “We have officers canvassing the area…we are working with the Texas County Sheriff’s Department, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.”

The manhunt Tuesday included officers on the ground and with the police helicopter in the air.

At the time this edition went to print, they had no suspect in custody. The police are conducting interviews of everyone that were present at the time of the incident, and expected to complete its investigation at the scene later that day. The bank would be closed until the investigation is complete.

Chief Lindsey said he would like to share more, but he had no more information available at that time.