Manhunt ongoing for escaped prisoner

By: The Licking News Staff

As of Tuesday evening, multiple search teams were tracking John Toy Long, offender No 1096524 who reportedly walked off from a work assignment at Licking’s SCCC recycling center. According to written reports, he was working outside the perimeter when he took a bathroom break and didn’t return. He was reported missing at approximately 10:15 am. A search team was speedily assembled, with staging at the Licking Rodeo grounds, with search members including Licking Police Department Chief Scott Lindsey heading the initial search efforts, also responding were CERT (Correctional Emergency Response Team), the Missouri State Highway Patrol, and the Department of Corrections K9 search teams from the Farmington and Ozarks Correctional Centers.

What we know about Long’s history is that he is originally from Pennsylvania and lived in the Licking area for two years prior to being sentenced last year for receiving stolen property (C Felony) and second-degree burglary (D Felony), receiving two 6 year sentences to be served concurrently. He was received into custody at Fulton Correctional Center on June 2, 2017,with a presumptive parole date of 9/14/2019. He has prior convictions in Greene County for Second Degree Assault; operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, resulting in injury; possession of a controlled substance, resisting/interfering with arrest; second-degree misdemeanor assault and misdemeanor stealing. He was transferred to SCCC within the last month in order to appeal a case in Texas County with court date of February 6, in an attempt to reduce a previous charge from a felony to a misdemeanor (post-conviction relief).

Friends who know him don’t regard him as a violent person, but rather a liar, manipulator, and thief. In interviews, we learned of several traits. By all accounts an adequate carpenter, and “great with home repairs,” one former client he did work for felt he was “a shyster.” The repair work never seemed to end, nor did the bills, until the homeowner put a stop to it. Other people were told sad stories, including that his wife had cancer and his son was dying. None of this was true, but folks felt sorry for him, and more than one gave him money.

One story he told, that cannot be verified, is that he hid from the US Marshalls for over 10 years, until they eventually picked him up in Sparta about 10 years ago. While the story is most likely pure fiction, there are bits of truth in his narrative, and by all accounts he is “good in the outdoors, a survivalist. “

According to the Department of Corrections, “of the 30,000 inmates in Missouri’s prison system, about 700 of those are in the Department of Corrections work release program. The program has been in existence for at least 30 years. Work release programs can be offered to prisoners who are nearing the end of their terms and looking for a reintegration into civilian life.” A DOC employee we spoke with said that Long’s parole date next year, Sept. 14, 2019, made him eligible for work release. Long was only on work release for “a couple of days” prior to his escape, according to an insider.

On the day of his escape, continuing to the time of this writing, there was concerted law enforcement presence in the area of Hwy. 32 and Boone Creek Road. Early reports overheard on the scanner speculated that Long had escaped to check on his wife, who had cancer. Later reports stated that he was angry regarding being served divorce papers 2 days prior. In fact, no divorce documents have been filed, and his wife does not have cancer. In any event, Long’s estranged wife, who lives in Texas County, was fearful for her life, expressing her wish on Facebook that Long be captured and returned to custody as soon as possible.

On the day after Long’s escape, his scent was picked up on Rust Drive in Licking, just east of the Licking Cemetery. The following day, Friday, the MSHP was circling Hwy. C for several hours, and two sheriff’s department vehicles were spotted racing to the area. It was reported that the bloodhounds had picked up Long’s scent trail, but he was not located.

He was once again spotted on Deason Drive on Monday, January 29th, at approximately 12:30 pm. He was seen standing next to a house and running through a field in the area, and at one point running straight south on Deason Rd. toward the river. MSHP set up a command post and air surveillance, but despite searching multiple sheds and barns in the area, Long was not located. Personnel from Jefferson City returned to their base at approx. 2:20 pm.