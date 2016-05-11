Manhunt ongoing in Texas County

A manhunt is currently underway in the Texas/Phelps County line area. Authorities are looking for inmate Christopher A. Hunt who escaped Monday morning, June 26, from a Texas County transport van while returning from a court appearance in Phelps County. Hunt overpowered the guard shortly after 10 a.m. near Hwy K and US 63.

Hunt stole the silver van, left the guard uninjured and drove away. At the time he was wearing a light green striped uniform and white shirt. A short time later his clothing was found on the dead-end county road 6300 in an abandoned house. The silver van was also found nearby.

Authorities immediately set up a five-mile perimeter, focusing on the Phelps/Texas County line area. Law enforcement including the Phelps County, Texas County and Pulaski County Sheriffs’ Departments, The Missouri State Highway Patrol and even the Salem Police Department are working on the case. The Highway Patrol brought in a helicopter to aid in the search and tracking dogs were also brought in. Rain hampered the use of the helicopter and also made tracking by the dogs much more difficult.

Even though Hunt did not take a weapon from the guard or the vehicle, authorities are still considering him to be armed and dangerous. He has a history of violence, especially against law enforcement.

The morning of his escape, Hunt had received a 20-year sentence after entering a guilty plea for crimes he was charged with in September of 2016. These charges were two counts of tampering with a motor vehicle, three counts of assault or attempted assault on a law enforcement officer, armed criminal action and resisting arrest by fleeing. In addition, Hunt was charged with armed robbery in Greene County pertaining to the theft of a Chrysler 300 that he stole from a man at gunpoint at a gas station in Springfield on September 9. Hunt abandoned the vehicle at a residence near Cabool and stole another vehicle. Hunt was apprehended in the area of Cabool Second Baptist Church, where he sprayed two Highway Patrol officers with mace.

If you see Hunt, notify local authorities. Law enforcement stress he is to be considered armed and dangerous.