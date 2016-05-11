Michael L. Hunter of St. Louis charged in double shooting

Michael L. Hunter was charged today with 2 counts of armed criminal action, 2 counts of domestic assault, and one count of unlawful possession of a weapon following a shooting on Wednesday in which 2 victims were shot, each sustaining a non-lethal gunshot wound. 35-year-old Hunter’s address is listed as St. Louis, Mo, but he has ties to the area.

Hunter was located in St. Louis, Missouri, at approximately 1835 hours, he was taken in custody. Hunter is being held without bond.