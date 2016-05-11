May 8, 1929 – August 28, 2007

Ten years ago Licking lost a remarkable member of our community, Academy Award winner Miyoshi Umeki, mother of Sgt. Mike Hood.

This quiet but determined lady was known for her daily walks, even in the snow, much to the consternation of her son. She left a glamorous life behind in California to be close to her son and grandchildren after her husband’s death.

As a young woman, she sang her heart out for lonely US Occupation troops in her native Japan, easing their homesickness. A stellar early career as a recording artist soon followed, later branching into plays and films. She broke through an invisible barrier, becoming the first and only Asian woman to win an Academy Award for acting.

They are thousands of articles written about Miyoshi in publications around the globe. Stories written about her in the early 1960’s describe her as the “Shiest Girl in Hollywood.” An article from the Japan Times outlining her career is reprinted in this issue in its entirety.

This issue is dedicated to Miyoshi Umeki. She leaves behind an incredible legacy.

