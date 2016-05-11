Murder and suicide attempt over the weekend

According to Texas County Sheriff’s Department news release from Rowdy Douglas:

At approximately 1201 hours on August 19, 2018, the Houston Police Department received a 911 call regarding a kidnapping that had just occurred at the Wal-Mart store on Sam Houston Blvd. The caller reported that a white male had forced a white female into a gray Nissan Altima bearing Alabama license number 1CG1853. The male was later identified as Kenneth R. Clark Jr., and the female was identified as Susan J. Campbell, both of Cabool, Missouri.

At approximately 1:59 p.m. a call was received that the suspect vehicle was at Walt’s convenience store in Roby, Missouri. Troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrived on scene a short time later and took Kenneth Clark into custody. Clark had an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to his face and head. The Troopers also located Susan Campbell in the passenger seat of the Nissan Altima. Campbell was deceased from several gunshot wounds she had sustained.

While officers were processing the crime scene at Walt’s convenience store, a report came in that there was a separate crime scene on Lake Drive, near the Roby Lake area. While officers were processing that scene a handgun and several shell casings were located.

Clark was airlifted from the scene and at this time is in critical condition in a St. Louis, Missouri hospital.

The investigation is being conducted by the Texas County Sheriff’s Office, Missouri State Highway Patrol, and the Houston Police Department.

According to online reports of Troop G of the highway patrol:

Kenneth R. Clark, 52, of Cabool, was released for medical treatment after being arrested at 2:11 p.m. August 19. Clark was arrested for first-degree felony murder, first-degree felony armed criminal action, and violation of ex parte.

Clark was then released for medical treatment after a shooting occurred in Roby. The incident began when the suspect abducted Susan J. Campbell, 56, from the Walmart parking lot in Houston, per GunViolencearchive.org.

Texas County Coroner Marie Lasater stated that an autopsy would be conducted Tuesday Aug. 21 for Campbell.