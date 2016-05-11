My Little Cupcake opens in Licking

By Katie Anderson

Managing Editor

A new cupcake shop has opened up in Licking that has been a work in progress for over a year. Tammy Sullins has teamed up with Sandy Robertson to make delicious desserts and baked goods for the community. Sullins came up with the name My Little Cupcake from baking with her four granddaughters.

Sullins started baking out of her home in 2014. After setting up a Facebook page, she started to have more and more orders coming in. Tammy, along with her husband Rick, purchased the building and after they acquired it, the remodeling went underway for the next year and a half.

“He [Rick] has been extremely supportive during my venture,” said Sullins. After the months of remodeling, the building turned into a cute cupcake hot spot with a French flare.

“My memories as a child were always that Saturdays were important,” says Sullins. “Remember when Saturdays were special? The only cartoon day, getting to stop in at Alta Adey’s bakery, or for me it was going to the laundry mat and getting to hang out at Lucky Dollar. We are still a little country town, and I pray the bakery instills those memories with your kids or grandchildren. We just really wanted Saturdays to be special. That’s what we kind of want to bring back to Licking; just some place that you can come visit.”

My Little Cupcake will only be open on Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. The reason for it only being open on Saturdays is so Sullins can recreate memories in her customers that her children had growing up. Having the special Saturday experience is what she hopes her customers have; to create fond memories of a special place.

Sullins says that she primarily does the cupcakes and decorated birthday cakes, but they will be doing cookies, scones, muffins, and are adding soups, salads, and chicken salad in the very near future. Robertson said that she would be making pies and different specialty breads.

Sullins and Robertson go to church together, which is where they discussed being partners. Sullins said, “I just asked her if she wanted to team up. I had purchased her pies from the farmer’s market and I know quality when I see it, so she was definitely someone I wanted to bring on board.”

There isn’t just one dessert that people always choose. Robertson mentioned there were the blackberry fanatics, the apple pie lovers, and she uses a lot of seasonal fruits.

“We bring variety,” said Robertson.

In cupcakes, Sullins created a coffee black walnut for this area, that was a big hit at an event held at the George White Nursery recently. “Maple bacon is another favorite, which it sounds kind of weird combination,” said Sullins. “Orange Creamsicle is another big one.”

My Little Cupcake also offers fresh-squeezed lemonade, and there are also flavored teas from Ozark Mountain Tea Company. Each week will be a different flavor of tea.

“We do requests for orders,” said Robertson. “For Saturday pickup orders, we need to know about it by Wednesday of that week.”

They are also clearing out the back yard to build a wood fire pizza oven. So, once a month, they are looking to hold a wood fire pizza event with music.

“We want it to where people from the community can come out and order a pizza,” said Sullins. “I’m sure we will come up with a new amazing dessert that will be JUST for that event. I think it will be good.”

There will also be samples each week that people can try. They will range anywhere from Robertson’s bread, to Sullins’ cupcakes. The specialty breads that are offered are freshly ground from whole grain, Robertson’s specialty. When grinding grain, the minerals and vitamins are still with that grain. They also don’t use processed sugars, but instead use local honey.

Sullins also said that she likes to support local artisans and has many different original pieces in the cupcake shop including a cake stand, a kid’s table, and a photo hanging on the wall.

“They’ll come back because it tastes good, but they’ll also come back because it’ll be like they visited grandma’s kitchen,” said Sullins.

My Little Cupcake is located at 108 Green Street in Licking. They can be reached at 573-465-0633. They are open Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.