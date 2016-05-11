National Assisted Living Week proclaimed at Licking Residential Care

Photo by Shari Harris Mayor Cantrell signs proclamation while staff looks on. Front, from left, Sandy Jennings, manager; Mayor Keith Cantrell; and Jessica Hildebrand, CMA. Back, Rebecca Griffin, dietary; Haley Joyner, activity director; and Evelyn Swiney, RN.

September 12, 2018

By Shari Harris

Co-Publisher

Mayor Keith Cantrell signed an official proclamation declaring Sept. 10–14 as National Assisted Living Week. The theme this year is “Capture the Moment.” The proclamation points out that this theme “highlights the opportunity to share with our residents a multitude of events and activities that demonstrates how much we care for and love them.” It also urges “all citizens to visit friends and loved ones who reside at these facilities and also to learn more about assisted living services and how they benefit our community.”

Refreshments were enjoyed after the proclamation signing, and staff and residents enjoyed cupcakes by My Little Cupcake, served with coffee or punch.

Activities for Thursday include Mary Kay with Brenda N. at 10 a.m., TLC Ladies at 3 p.m., and singing with women from First Baptist Church at 6:30 p.m.

Friday will consist of meetings at 10 a.m. with Three Rivers Hospice, and at 1 p.m. with Hospice Compassus with Karla M.

Daily activities will also be included in the event.

Photo by Shari Harris
Residents at Licking Residential Care look on as Mayor Cantrell signs proclamation. From left, are Janet Wofford, Mary Bolton, Johnnie Cavaness, Mary Hazlitt, Betty Gaino, Imogene Jones, and Fern O’Malley.

 

Photo by Shari Harris
Sandy Jennings greets visitors to Licking Residential Care Sept. 10.

