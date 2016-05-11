National Assisted Living Week proclaimed at Licking Residential Care

By Shari Harris

Co-Publisher

Mayor Keith Cantrell signed an official proclamation declaring Sept. 10–14 as National Assisted Living Week. The theme this year is “Capture the Moment.” The proclamation points out that this theme “highlights the opportunity to share with our residents a multitude of events and activities that demonstrates how much we care for and love them.” It also urges “all citizens to visit friends and loved ones who reside at these facilities and also to learn more about assisted living services and how they benefit our community.”

Refreshments were enjoyed after the proclamation signing, and staff and residents enjoyed cupcakes by My Little Cupcake, served with coffee or punch.

Activities for Thursday include Mary Kay with Brenda N. at 10 a.m., TLC Ladies at 3 p.m., and singing with women from First Baptist Church at 6:30 p.m.

Friday will consist of meetings at 10 a.m. with Three Rivers Hospice, and at 1 p.m. with Hospice Compassus with Karla M.

Daily activities will also be included in the event.