NEWS UPDATE: Phone service restored in areas of Licking

UPDATE: Phone service has been restored. There is still no official word on the cause of the outage. Phone service had been disrupted in Licking, particularly in areas of town early on Wednesday morning. No word from Centurylink, who was reportedly working on fixing the issue.
Some are still out, near V highway between licking and raymondville. And no word has been given to those residence about anything.
Thank you for the update. We were unaware of large the affected area was. We have still not received comment from Centurylink on the issue.