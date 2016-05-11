Noah Coleman presents Outstanding Teacher of American History Award

By Augusta Morales

It is with great pleasure that the Noah Coleman Chapter announces their Outstanding Teacher of American History, Suzanne Blackburn, of Licking, Missouri. This award is presented by DAR chapters to teachers promoting historical preservation and education in their classrooms.

Mrs. Blackburn is a 5th and 6th grade social studies teacher at Licking Elementary School. Mrs. Blackburn was selected for this award for numerous reasons. She makes the learning of American History a real experience for her 5th and 6th graders. Topics covered in her class include: Trail of Tears, American Civil War, Greek time periods, Roman time periods, and Spanish explorers. Her students are given the chance to use higher level thinking skills by realizing that in history there are often two sides to the story. Her students are allowed to hear and discuss both sides of historical events. This allows students to understand and develop empathy of all those involved in history. Mrs. Blackburn gives of her own time by extending the school day in an after-school history enrichment learning program. Her topic is “Mysteries in History.”

Mrs. Blackburn also excels in facilitating the learning across her community. She is very involved in her community, and uses her involvement to benefit historical education for all Licking residents. She assisted the community in bringing “The Wall that Heals,” a traveling Vietnam Wall, to Licking, Mo. When Licking had their Trail of Tears 5K Color Run, Mrs. Blackburn supplied the history of the Trail of Tears. During a Pumpkin Parade at the Licking Mill, she facilitated the learning of how the mill processes grain into flour.

Mrs. Blackburn takes every opportunity to educate and instill love and respect for our flag and our Veterans! She makes sure her students get to interact with local veterans. Her students had the opportunity to help with a Flag Disposal Ceremony at the Licking VFW Post 6337. Her class has written many thank you cards to veterans as well. Many more activities could be shared attesting to the fact that this teacher, Suzanne Blackburn, is more than worthy of the Outstanding Teacher of American History award.

The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution was founded in 1890 to promote patriotism, preserve American history, and support better education for our nation’s children. Its members are descended from the patriots who won American independence during the Revolutionary War. With more than 165,000 members in approximately 3,000 chapters worldwide, DAR is one of the world’s largest and most active service organizations. To learn more about the work of today’s DAR, visit www.DAR.org. Missouri Daughters have been serving their communities since 1894. If you are interested in joining, please contact Linda Mondy at 573-674-3798 or email lmondy@hughes.net.