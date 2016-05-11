Nolan Decker pleads guilty and sentenced

By Texas County Prosecuting Attorney, Parke J. Stevens Jr.

After almost eleven months, Nolan Decker has pled guilty to the wrongful death of Mark Bryson on March 11, 2016, in Licking, Missouri. The Honorable Judge William Hickle presided over the plea and then sentenced the defendant to eighteen years in the Missouri Department of Corrections.

Decker, age 42, pled guilty for actions that occurred on March 11, 2016 on Old Salem Road in Licking, Missouri. After being charged with First Degree Murder and Armed Criminal Action, Decker was arrested and held without bond. Decker was on probation in Phelps and Dent Counties and subsequently had his probations revoked.

After a thorough investigation by the Licking Police Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol and Texas County Sheriff’s Department a probable cause statement and evidence was submitted to the Texas County Prosecuting Attorney for review. Based on the evidence a Texas County Grand Jury indicted the defendant and requested a warrant for his arrest.

“Ultimately this individual will be serving consecutive prison time for this heinous act and will be sixty years old before he is released from prison. The evidence proves beyond a reasonable doubt that Nolan Decker was responsible for the death of Mark Bryson,” said Parke Stevens Jr., Texas County Prosecuting Attorney.

The Texas County Prosecutor wants to express sorrow for the family and friends of Mark Bryson and hopes their grieving is lessened now that Mark’s killer has been punished. Further, the Texas County Prosecutor wants to thank all the Law Enforcement officers and departments who worked this unfortunate case, Judge William Hickle for overseeing the case, and defense counsel for Mr. Decker. The actions of all these individuals enable the criminal justice system to seek justice.